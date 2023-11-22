MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,643.21 Average PT from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,643.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,495.48 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,503.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,299.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,270.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

