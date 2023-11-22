MetisDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $82.09 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $82.09 million and $3.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $17.99 or 0.00049262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,532.38 or 1.00044483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011607 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.61491194 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,697,707.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

