MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,073. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $218.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.