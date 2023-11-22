MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

