MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,254 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

