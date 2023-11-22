MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

