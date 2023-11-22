MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

TRV stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.