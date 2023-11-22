MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nucor by 44.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Shares of NUE opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

