MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

