MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

WMB opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

