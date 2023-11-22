MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,774 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

