MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,631 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $61.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

