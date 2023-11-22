MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PXD opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.