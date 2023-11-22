Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.14 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $320.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.50 and its 200-day moving average is $286.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.86.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

