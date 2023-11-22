Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.