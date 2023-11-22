Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $477.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

