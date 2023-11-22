Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,303 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Truist Financial by 55.6% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 15,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 144,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 19.0% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

