Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $11.14 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

