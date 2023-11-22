Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $11.14 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.