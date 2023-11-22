MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 485,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,807. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

