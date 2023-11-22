Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.40 and last traded at $63.52. 17,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 123,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,026,000 after purchasing an additional 610,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 757,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

