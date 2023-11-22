Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $163.29 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $163.29 or 0.00446510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $94.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,569.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00185407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00601198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00051050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00125506 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,361,400 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

