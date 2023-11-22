Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.54.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $363.80 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $364.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

