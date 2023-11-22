Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $188.89 million and $15.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004499 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,049,045 coins and its circulating supply is 789,019,706 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

