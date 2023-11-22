Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

