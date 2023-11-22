Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

