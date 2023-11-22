Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

