Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,646 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

