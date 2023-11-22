Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,008 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 74.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $2,829,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

