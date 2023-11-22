Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

