Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schneider National by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.