Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,988 shares of company stock worth $6,615,678. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

