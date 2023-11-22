Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $410,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

UFPT stock opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.