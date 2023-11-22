Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

