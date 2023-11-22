Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

