Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

