Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 511 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after acquiring an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

