Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

