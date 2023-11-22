Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,177 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 113.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

