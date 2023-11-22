Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.