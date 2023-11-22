Morgan Stanley Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $235.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.35.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

