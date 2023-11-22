Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.76

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 16249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,804. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

