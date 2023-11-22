MVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of MVBF opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $251.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.25). MVB Financial had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVBF. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MVB Financial from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

