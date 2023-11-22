MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.25). MVB Financial had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MVB Financial by 338,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on MVB Financial from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

