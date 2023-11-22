Mystic Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.9% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.81. 23,160,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,472,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.53. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $393.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

