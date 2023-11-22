Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

AFL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. 380,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

