Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,126. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

