Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 179,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,366 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9,095.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 310,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,761. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

