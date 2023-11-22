Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. 5,167,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747,690. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $165.44.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

