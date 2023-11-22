Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.98. 890,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

