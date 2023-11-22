Mystic Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.21. 277,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

